Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post $1.00 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.49. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 455.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

NYSE:TECK traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,040. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teck Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

