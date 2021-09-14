Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.04. Green Plains reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.07. 753,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,481. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

