Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.86 Million

Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to report sales of $124.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.30 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $120.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $528.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $530.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $548.68 million, with estimates ranging from $539.30 million to $557.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.71. 242,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 303.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,883 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

