Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 27,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 366,581 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after buying an additional 131,512 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 102,316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

