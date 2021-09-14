XML Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.71.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.