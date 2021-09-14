XML Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $230.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

