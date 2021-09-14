XML Financial LLC Has $234,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.62.

NYSE:DUK opened at $102.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.