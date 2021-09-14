XML Financial LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day moving average of $139.49. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

