XML Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 73,878 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.