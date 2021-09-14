WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.20.

SNA opened at $219.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.13. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

