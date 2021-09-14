WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 9,429 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $481,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LITE opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

