WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $8,473,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $9,732,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,005,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 484,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after buying an additional 314,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,999,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.96. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

