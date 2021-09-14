WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,455,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,255,000 after buying an additional 120,381 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $974,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 83,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

