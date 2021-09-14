WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 7,373 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter worth $235,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter worth $207,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 23.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $94.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

