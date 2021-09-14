Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,169 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,665,000 after purchasing an additional 199,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.91.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.22. 118,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,190. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

