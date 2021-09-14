Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 153,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 101.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 71.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 206,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 86,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of Loews stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

L has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.