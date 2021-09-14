Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $10.01 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Moelis & Company accounts for about 1.9% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $162,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MC stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $62.05. 4,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

