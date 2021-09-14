Wincanton (LON:WIN) Given New GBX 520 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Wincanton (LON:WIN) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WIN has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a no recommendation rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Wincanton stock opened at GBX 383.07 ($5.00) on Monday. Wincanton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 409.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 411.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. The firm has a market cap of £476.92 million and a PE ratio of 11.64.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

