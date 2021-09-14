William M. Brown Sells 85,162 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.79, for a total value of $19,739,699.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $228.52 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.20.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
