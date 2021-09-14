William M. Brown Sells 85,162 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.79, for a total value of $19,739,699.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $228.52 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.20.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.