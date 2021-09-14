William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Couchbase in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BASE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

