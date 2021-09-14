Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 2,989.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 867,635 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 726,497 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $13,413,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $5,128,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $4,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

WLL stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

WLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

