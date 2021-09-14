Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. 42,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,486. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,205,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 335,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59,244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

