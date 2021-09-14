West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$118.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$170.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed an action list buy rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$145.00.

Shares of WFG stock opened at C$98.93 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$77.32 and a 1 year high of C$110.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$92.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$4.64 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 11.2000009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.70%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

