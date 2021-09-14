Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,571,598. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $189.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

