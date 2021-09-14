Wedbush Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist reduced their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

NYSE CMA opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 1,892.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,340,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 8,150.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 519,104 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

