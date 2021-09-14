Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.09

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 37866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.