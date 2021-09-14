Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.05 and last traded at $114.05. Approximately 762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.00.

The firm has a market cap of $97.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average of $118.66.

Webco Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEBC)

Webco Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of carbon, stainless steel, nickel alloys, titanium, and custom products. It also offers steel tubing solutions such air cooler, air heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condensing, feed water heater, and heat exchanger for mechanical, OEM, pressure, and structural requirement.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Webco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.