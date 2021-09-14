Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $16.87

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.87, but opened at $17.47. Weatherford International shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 2,537 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

