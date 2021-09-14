Wealthquest Corp Sells 2,465 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,628 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 457,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after acquiring an additional 249,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after acquiring an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,242,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $113.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,044 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

