Wealthquest Corp Purchases New Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:BLOK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,223. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.