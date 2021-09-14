Wealthquest Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,301,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after buying an additional 56,585 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $266,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $375,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.56. 59,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,667. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.