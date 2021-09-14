Wealthquest Corp Buys 67 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.82. 139,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $351.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

