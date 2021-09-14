Wealthquest Corp Boosts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,369 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January comprises approximately 1.9% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

NYSEARCA BJAN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,044. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28.

