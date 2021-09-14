Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.32. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

