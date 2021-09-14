Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $38.52. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 251 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

