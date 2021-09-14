Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $14.04 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 5.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after buying an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after buying an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after buying an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,553.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,774,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after buying an additional 1,707,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,138,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,006,000 after buying an additional 1,333,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.64. 2,806,605 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

