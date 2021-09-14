Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $5,256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $1,790,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $288,444,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,138. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $581.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

