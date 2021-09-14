VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the highest is $3.14 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $277,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.21. The company had a trading volume of 74,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,629. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.