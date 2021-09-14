Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Up 3.7%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.72. 1,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,205,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.

Several brokerages have commented on VIR. Barclays dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $73,400.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,980.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,020 shares of company stock worth $6,600,174. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 158,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 308,307 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

