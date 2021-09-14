Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Up 19,200.0% in August

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 19,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,812,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VPER remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,967,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,913,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Viper Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
About Viper Networks
Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.