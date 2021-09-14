Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Up 19,200.0% in August

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 19,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,812,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VPER remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,967,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,913,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Viper Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

