Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Trading Down 7.7%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s stock price was down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 97,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 104,371,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth $164,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

