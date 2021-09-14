Vid (VI) Price Reaches $0.0359

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Vid has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $897,847.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00143392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.05 or 0.00760447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Vid

VI is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,018,052 coins. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

