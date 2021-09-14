Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTXPF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $36.32 price objective on shares of Victrex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of VTXPF stock remained flat at $$35.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.46. Victrex has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

