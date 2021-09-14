Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 778.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,934,000 after purchasing an additional 504,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $82,481,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $253.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

COHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.