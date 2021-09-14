Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.