Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,981,000 after buying an additional 1,697,540 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,688,000 after buying an additional 550,756 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,657,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 1,896.9% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 362,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 343,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after buying an additional 283,652 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

SLG stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.60.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

