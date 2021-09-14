Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the August 15th total of 43,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,917,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VCKA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,732. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

