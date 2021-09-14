Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 342,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Raymond James began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

VRTX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.