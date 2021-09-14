Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at $13,530,094.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex stock opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

