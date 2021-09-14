Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0341 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Verasity has a market cap of $152.27 million and $57.77 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00148501 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.